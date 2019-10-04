The Economist Events' India Summit: Setting Course for Sustainable Growth

Summit to engage with key opinion leaders to discuss how India is performing on socio-economic issues from attracting investment and supporting agriculture to tackling unemployment and reforming energy policies

MUMBAI, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compared to an 'elephant starting to run', India is on track to be one of the fastest- growing economies in the world according to the IMF. India's economic growth has been a top priority at both the national and state levels during Narendra Modi's first term as Prime Minister. However, data released in early 2019 by the Central Statistics Office showed that GDP growth has been slowing. Different parts of the country are experiencing varying levels of growth and prosperity. Whilst some states are considered middle-income, others trail in poverty, and issues such as stagnation in industry, the agrarian crisis and depressed wages loom large.

What must happen now to spur India's sustainable growth trajectory? How can Indian businesses be empowered to drive equitable and sustainable growth?

The Economist Events' India Summit will convene more than 150 policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, leading academics and the foremost experts for a full day of fruitful discussions.

Speakers Include:

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group Ila Patnaik, Professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy; Former Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India

Zarin Daruwala, Chief Executive, Standard Chartered Bank India Guenter Butschek, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Tata Motors

Padma Parthasarathy, Senior Vice-president and Global Head, Consulting And Digital Services, Tech Mahindra Hemant Kanoria, Chairman and Managing Director, Srei Infrastructure Finance

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad; Co-founder, Swades Foundation Deepak Bagla, Chief Executive and Managing Director, Invest India

Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, New Real estate businesses, OYO Hotels and Homes Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Chief Executive, MakeMyTrip

