Neeuro launches 1st Neeuro Brainiest Kid Competition in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Neeuro, a leading global digital mental health and brain fitness platform headquartered in Singapore, is launching its first-ever cognitive skills online competition - Neeuro Brainiest Kid in India. The company has been a catalyst in developing cognitive and brain training solutions across the globe, not only in academics but also in digital therapeutics. Focusing on the brain

Neeuro believes that the brain's potential is not maximized most of the time. As such, Neeuro is breaking the barrier in utilising the human brain's capacity and is advocating a better way of doing things by executing tasks with high attention and focus. The company established its vision of making brain training solutions accessible and uncomplicated for everyone through continuous efforts in collaborating with different institutions and professionals. These efforts resulted in the launch of different brain training products, and solutions that help increase the cognitive performance of students, professionals, and seniors, who are continuously experiencing cognitive challenges. Neeuro is striving to make 21st-century human cognition better and sees it as the utmost importance.

Developing cognitive skills in the 21st century Due to technological advancements, the study habits of children have started to decline due to many online and offline distractions. Additionally, the high increase of dementia and other brain degenerative diseases in seniors continue to destroy precious memories and damage the beauty of aging.

Neeuro is refining human cognition and this has been supported by many organisations, including schools, domain experts and the Singapore government, which is known for investing heavily in education and citizen's welfare. The government showed substantial support in further research efforts involving cognitive solutions development. Building the nation by improving children cognition

Cognitive ability is the key to achieving career goals. A highly focused and cognitively performing individual can identify issues, view situations more broadly, and provide solutions when faced with challenges in the workplace. As children are the future, Neeuro believes that developing their cognitive skills at a young age provides them not only with strong foundations for learning but also helps build essential life skills. Skills translate to a more competitive workforce. Attention, memory, decision making, spatial ability, and cognitive flexibility are all part of the five cognitive skills that Neeuro's solution focuses on. Neeuro has seen good results in India while running the brain training curriculum.

"In the 21st Century, we can easily search for information/facts via searching online, so regurgitating facts is less important in life. We need to train our children to be able to 'Solve New Problems' which is tightly linked to good working memory and also to make less careless mistakes. Children who have trouble with their working memory skills will often have difficulty remembering their teachers' instructions, recalling formulas and steps, or completing other tasks that involve actively calling up important information and processing them", said Dr Alvin Chan, CEO, and Co-Founder of Neeuro . Cognitive skills help manage childhood stress

Extreme stress during childhood can hurt social learning for years to come. The school is designed for children as an ideal place to grow and be prepared for life's challenges. Better attention, logical reasoning, mental flexibility, and analysis can help students keep pace and learn faster. Instead of being stressed, students with developed cognitive skills can better focus on the solution. Neeuro advocates stress management for all ages. When kids grow up, stress management will help them address and monitor public health issues in the professional workplace.

"A nationwide survey commissioned by the American Psychological Association, Stress in America: Missing the Health Care Connection, (APA, 2013), reported that one in five adults reported stress levels of 8, 9, or 10 (on a 10-point scale), frequently accompanied by physical and psychological symptoms. More than half reported they did not receive needed support around stress management from their health care provider", reported the US National Library of Medicine, National Institute of Health. Mental health and stress pollute the home. With the right mindset and proper training, Neeuro believes that everyone can overcome stress and pressure at school, and eventually, at the workplace.

Neeuro to crown the 1st brainiest kid in India To promote the importance of cognitive skills development in India, Neeuro will be running an online competition for the brainiest kid. All 6 to 17-year-old primary and secondary students based in India are eligible to join. Neeuro will be testing children's abilities using Multitask Master, a game from its Memorie app.

The game Multitask Master, contrary to its name, does not train individuals on multitasking but rather on improving mental flexibility and processing speed as they must answer a battery of questions from two panels (left and right), successively. The goal is to prove how cognitive flexibility can make someone more productive especially among children. The competition will run for 45 days starting from October 3rd to November 16 in 2019, with the support of its value-added partners (VAPs): Pragati Brain Power, Spini, SMA Abacus, Ignite Genius Mind, and Plaudit Minds, and many more. One school will win the 'Neeuro Brainiest School' award , and one student at each grade level (lower primary, upper primary and secondary) will win the 'Neeuro Brainiest Grandmaster' award (highest overall score and points) . Winners will take home a brand-new Samsung Tablet, a Neeuro SenzeBand, a Trophy, and a Certificate. Neeuro, with its partners, is looking forward to launching this event.

"Personalized brain training through Artificial Intelligence helps children improve their cognitive skills. Neeuro's brain training programs with the help of EEG is surely a revolutionary solution. I enjoin schools to participate in Neeuro's 1st Brainiest Kid Competition to get a taste of what Neeuro can offer", said Santosh Setty, Founder of Ignite Genius Mind. "It has been a pleasure to witness and be part of Neeuro's efforts in engaging children in India with a revolutionary approach to cognitive training that benefits people of all ages. Our partnership will not only improve the child's ability to learn but also improve their quality of life as today's world is not purely about academics but also about wit", said Varun Vohra, Director of Plaudit Minds Pvt Ltd.

"We are excited to be working with Neeuro in engaging schools and getting them excited not only about the first Brainiest Kid Competition but in brain training in general. We've worked with schools in the past with DMIT, Quantum Speed Reading and so on but Neeuro's technology gives us a step further as parents are now able to see measurable results. So, we encourage schools to participate in this competition as they might become the first brainiest school", said Akhilesh Baitule, Director of Pragati Brain Power Improvement. "This is the first time that Neeuro's value-added partners across India are coming together to promote brain training. It would be interesting to see which region will produce the brainiest kids in India and which will have the most participation", said Shankar, CEO of Spinircle India Pvt Ltd (Spini).

Today, Neeuro's Brainiest Kid Competition 2019 is one of the most awaited events by schools in India. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

