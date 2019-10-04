EDF restructuring plan running late -French radio

International Development News
Reuters Paris
Updated: 04-10-2019 18:06 IST
A restructuring plan expected to split state-owned French power utility EDF into two legal entities is running behind schedule, French radio Europe 1 reported on Friday.

Quoting a letter sent to staff by EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, Europe 1 reported that EDF will submit the plan, known as "Project Hercule", to the government next spring, dropping an initial end-of-year target.

More than a third of EDF's French workforce went on strike last month to protest against the plan and unions have said they would cease work again this month if the project is not withdrawn.

COUNTRY : France
