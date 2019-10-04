International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 18:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive on moderate job growth in Sept

U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to near a 50-year low, diminishing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's largest economy.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 70 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 27.75 points, or 0.36%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 71 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21 points, or 0.27%.

