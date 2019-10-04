Ex-MD of PMC Bank arrested

Former managing director of PunjabMaharashtra Cooperative Bank, Joy Thomas, was arrested onFriday in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam atthe bank by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police

Thomas was summoned to the EOW office at the citypolice headquarters and arrested after questioning, a policeofficial said

On Thursday, EOW had arrested HDIL directors RakeshWadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in the case.

