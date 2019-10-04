2-day loan mela concludes in Jaipur

All major public and private sector banks and finance companies participated and disbursed loans in a two-day customer outreach programme that ended here Friday. State Bank of India organised the event where all major public and private sector banks and non-banking finance companies set up their stalls and offered loans to customers here on Thursday and Friday.

"Customer had access to all banks at one place. Many car loans, home loans and education loans have been sanctioned during the two-day event," Ravindra Pandey, chief general manger of SBI's Jaipur circle, said. He said a total of 631 applications for Mudra loans were received by the banks on the first day of the programme.

"It was aimed at providing ease to customer and to accelerate financial activities in the market," he said.

