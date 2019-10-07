Ashok Leyland tanks over 5 pc on production suspension in Oct

Shares of automaker Ashok Leyland plunged over 5 per cent on Monday after the company said it will suspend manufacturing operations at its various plants for up to 15 days in October. On the BSE, the stock slumped 5.51 per cent to settle at Rs 64.35.

The scrip plunged 5.07 per cent to close at Rs 64.40 on the NSE. The commercial vehicle major on Friday said that it would suspend manufacturing at its various plants for up to 15 days this month in order to adjust production to market demand.

"To align our production in line with our sales, the company's plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days, during the month of October," the Hinduja flagship said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

