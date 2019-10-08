PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Oyo founder invests $700m in $1.5bn funding round https://on.ft.com/2VjZr6w

- World Bank boss warns global growth could disappoint https://on.ft.com/2VmBafU - BlackRock replaces ousted HR boss https://on.ft.com/2oYptjy

Overview SoftBank Group Corp backed hotel chain Oyo has raised $1.5 billion from investors including its 25-year-old founder Ritesh Agarwal.

The President of the World Bank David Malpass has warned global growth could fall short of the 2.6% rate it predicted in June. The world's largest fund manager BlackRock Inc has appointed Manish Mehta as global head of human resources effective immediately

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)