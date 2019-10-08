International Development News
Nigeria's President Buhari presents 10.33 trln naira 2020 budget to parliament

Reuters Abuja
Updated: 08-10-2019 19:28 IST
Image Credit: Flickr / Chatham House

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presented a record 10.33 trillion naira ($33.8 billion) budget for 2020 to lawmakers on Tuesday, the first spending plan of his second term after he was re-elected in February.

The plan for Africa's top oil exporter assumes crude production of 2.18 million barrels a day and an oil price of $57 per barrel. As is customary, the budget must still be approved by parliament before being signed into law by Buhari -- a process that can take months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Nigeria
