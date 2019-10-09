PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday that it has named its Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as the next chief executive officer. - Johnson & Johnson will have to pay $8 billion over claims that it failed to warn young men taking its antipsychotic drug Risperdal could grow breasts, a jury said on Tuesday.

- Chief Executive of Vodafone Group Plc Nick Read said on Tuesday that the company is looking to shut 15% of its 7,700 stores in Europe and upgrade few of the remaining outlets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

