Glenmark gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic multiple sclerosis treatment drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator for dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules used for treating multiple sclerosis. The tentative nod granted by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is for multiple strengths of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules of 120 mg and 240 mg.

These are generic version of Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen Inc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. Citing IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2019, the company said Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg achieved annual sales of approximately USD 3.7 billion.

Glenmark's said its current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 49 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

