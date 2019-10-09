Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper futures traded higher by 20 paise to Rs 438.20 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday after speculators built fresh positions owing to rise in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for October delivery rose by 20 paise, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 438.20 per kg in a business turnover of 1,772 lots.

Copper contracts for November delivery traded up by 10 paise, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 442.25 per kg in a business turnover of 18 lots. Market analysts said increased demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market mainly influenced copper prices at futures trade.

