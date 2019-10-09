Strengthen your investment portfolio by investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by another 25 basis points on October 4, bringing it to 5.15 per cent - it's lowest in nine years. The RBI maintained an accommodative stance, due to the prolonged economic slowdown. Additionally, higher market volatilities, poor investment sentiment and negative returns on market-linked instruments, have weakened investment portfolios.

The interest rates for most new savings schemes and policies have also been reduced, and the conventional savings method of pooling money into fixed deposits has now become a preferred investment avenue. Despite the recent repo rate cut and the reduction of FD interest rates by most financiers, fixed deposits continue to rule the roost. As one of the safest alternatives for savings, fixed deposits promise high returns.

Known to offer one of the most competitive interest rates on FDs, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit proves to be a cut above the rest. This investment option offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, provides some of the best features and benefits. Read on to learn how you can enjoy a hassle-free investment experience: Lucrative returns on your investment

By investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, new customers can gain interest of up to 8.35 per cent, which can go up to 8.45 per cent for existing customers and up to 8.70 per cent for senior citizens. By investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, investors can grow their investment capital by nearly 50 per cent if you stay invested for five years. To understand your potential earnings, consider the following table. View your maturity proceeds when you invest different investment amounts, for a tenor of up to five years.

Highest safety of your investment capital In today's times of increasing market fluctuations, the fear of losing capital is rife, within the investment markets. Investors seek investment options that offer guaranteed returns, which is what makes Fixed Deposit the best option.

With the highest stability ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit ensures that there are no risks of delays or defaults when it comes to crediting your maturity amount. Hence, it comes as no surprise that there are zero unclaimed deposits with the company, which is what has won the trust of nearly 2,50,000 deposit holders, who have contributed towards a deposit book of 15,000 plus crores. Hassle-free investment process

When investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you gain higher convenience along with a suite of different benefits, which include the following: * Flexible tenors - You can choose flexible tenors between 12 and 60 months, and check your returns as per the chosen tenor, by using FD Calculator.

* Multi-deposit feature - You can invest in up to five FDs with different amounts, tenors and payout frequencies, using a single cheque. * Auto-renewal facility - When investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, you can opt for auto-renewal facility, right at the time of investing.

* Loan against FD - For emergencies that warrant immediate finance, Bajaj Finance Limited offers Loan against Fixed Deposit to its customers, so you can address emergencies without withdrawing from your FD. * Online investment process - When investing in a Bajaj Finance FD, you can leverage an online investment process that entails an online paperless application process and an end-to-end investment process for existing customers.

Bajaj Finance Limited is also accepting fixed deposits from NRIs who can make their savings grow easily by investing in NRI Fixed Deposit. Start investing with just Rs 25,000 to grow your savings. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: Polls: Pune administration orders removal of PM's hoardings

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)