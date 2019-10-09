Outokumpu appoints Rajeev Sherry as head of India operations

Stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Wednesday announced appointment of Rajeev Sherry as the head of its India operations. Sherry's appointment as Managing Director of Outokumpu India is with effect from October 1, 2019, the Finland-based firm said in a statement.

Sherry, who is an engineering graduate and holds a post graduate degree in business management, has earlier worked with various major Indian and global metal companies, including Hindalco, Alcan and Rio Tinto. "In India, the company will mainly focus on high-end application segments including growing energy sector which includes nuclear, renewable and fossil energy. Other key offerings include applications for oil and gas, railways, automotive, chemical processing industries, coastal bridges and desalination plants where human safety and process efficiency elements play a key role," Sherry said.

The demand for corrosion-free metal is growing in these high-end industries where corrosion is a serious issue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)