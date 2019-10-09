JBM Auto surges nearly 20 pc on bus order

Shares of JBM Auto rallied nearly 20 per cent on Wednesday after the company received orders for supply of 300 buses from various organisations. The company stock gained 19.73 per cent to close at Rs 224.55 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip jumped 19.98 per cent at Rs 225.15. The company said on Wednesday it has received orders for 300 buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Spicejet, InterGIobe Aviation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Corporation.

"The order will be fully executed before the end of current financial year ending March 31, 2020," JBM Auto said in a BSE filing.

