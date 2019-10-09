Drumming up Excitement for the Festive Season, Canon India Rolls out Customer-centric Initiatives and Offers

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the excitement brews for the upcoming Indian festivities, Canon India, one of the leaders in the imaging space, announced several offers and initiatives across the country, to add fervor to the celebrations.

To target the spirit of the festive season, Canon India has launched its new brand campaign called 'DO GREAT WITH CANON', which promises to empower and enable the 'photography bug' of customers and encourage them to take their first step towards the journey of photographic excellence. Through this campaign, Canon encourages its consumers 'to explore the possibility of taking great images out of ordinary everyday moments' with Canon DSLRs. The campaign story revolves around a young protagonist on his quest to make great shots from ordinary everyday moments. It shows how being at the right place and at the right time means nothing without the right camera. The campaign went live promoting its video on digital platform across India. It will further feature with a big bang in Print and Outdoor media with lot of impact properties.

Over the years, Canon India has grown steadily to make its presence felt across the nation by delighting customers with its comprehensive 'Input to Output' approach that caters to the aspirations of users across genres. Canon's camera technology is designed to click and capture true-to-life emotions and experiences and likewise, its print technology converts and preserves those memories into beautiful, frame-worthy pictures. In line with the same, the organization has also announced a 'BE SMART PRINT SMART' offer through which customers will get a Timex wrist watch free on purchase of the PIXMA G 2010 & PIXMA G 3010, Canon's highest selling models in the inkjet category. The printers are aimed at making printing hassle free with features such as wireless connectivity and an integrated ink tank. This offer will be valid till 31st October 2019.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said, "As one of the leading imaging brands in the country, we have been playing an instrumental role in enabling our customers to create memories that last a lifetime. Festivals are special occasions which bring about such memorable moments, and through our pan-India initiatives and customized offers we want to give our customers more reasons to rejoice during this season. With customer delight as our core resolve, we hope our customers make the most of this occasion and avail the festive benefits on their favorite Canon products."

Talking about the new campaign and offers, Mr. C. Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products and Image Communication Products said, "As a brand which has been a part of all the special moments of the consumers, we are all prepped to add more reasons for the customers to celebrate and rejoice. This festive season, we want the consumers to capture all those simple moments, yet make them look special through great photography. Through our campaign 'Do Great with Canon', we aim to promote our range of EOS DSLRS and inspire more people to nurture their love for photography. Additionally, our complete input to output solutions aim to foster a culture of printing and encourage users to frame the captured memories. Through our 'Be Smart Print Smart' offers, we want to make printing an enjoyable affair for consumers."

Along with the festive offers, the organization has also announced dedicated nationwide initiatives and activities to engage with customers during this season.

In the North, Canon has lined up professional photography workshops to reach out to professional photographers and videographers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and make them aware about Canon full frame mirror less cameras and RF lens series. Conducted by Canon's technical experts and photo mentors, the workshops will provide hands-on experience on topics such as filmmaking, street, video blogging and portraits. The company would also be participating in the renowned LucknowPhoto Fair to be held on 12th and 13th October, where they will be showcasing their range of DSLRs, mirror less cameras, Pro DV cameras and printers, through a unique wedding themed demonstration zone

Alongside, roadshows have also been lined up in the region to reach out to jobbers with live demonstration of the colour and mono copiers specially designed for the segment.

In the West, the organization will be organizing exclusive Advanced and Wedding Photography Workshops for photographers along with live demonstrations of Full Frame DSLR Cameras & Mirrorless Cameras at key multi brand outlets.

With Durga Puja, the biggest festive occasion in the East, Canon India participated in the region's most renowned photo and video exposition namely Imagecraft and Phototech 2019, with a footfall of more than 10,000 audience. With this level of participation Canon aims to increase brand visibility and consumer brand recall. Further to the appreciation received from the photography fraternity, Canon India also unveiled the new EOS 90D at the Phototech exhibition.

Furthermore, to gain larger visibility during the festive season, Canon India has installed hoarding in strategic locations of Kolkata such as Kolkata Police assistance kiosks and around pathways leading to popular pandals. And to amplify the festive celebrations, special festive decors were deployed to 350 Canon Authorized Reseller outlets across the region and installed arch gates in front of partner outlets to spread the brand awareness.

In the South, with the Mysore Dasara festival around the corner, the company will be doing full-fledged promotions with kiosks and hoardings across the city. Canon has also partnered with radio channels like 93.5 Red FM for promotions and radio jingles. To maximize its visibility, Canon is conducting photo walks and workshops to engage with the photo enthusiasts in Andhra Pradesh, Mysore and Telangana.

Additionally, the company will be using public transport like buses and autos for branding and promotions to tap its key target audience.

