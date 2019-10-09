Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cholesterol lowering drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US heath regulator to market generic cholesterol lowering Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets. Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets, in the strength of 625 mg, the company said in a BSE filing.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added. The medication is used along with a proper diet and exercise to lower cholesterol level, the company said.

The group now has 273 approvals and has so far filed over 360 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, closed at Rs 236.50 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.64 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)