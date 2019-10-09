The World's First Installation of REC Group's Alpha Solar Panels

MUNICH, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company with a Scandinavian Heritage, is proud to announce the world's first installation of its innovative Alpha solar panels on a home near Venice, Italy. Harnessing power from the sun enables home owners to reduce carbon emissions while saving on their electricity bills – with REC Alpha's industry-leading power output even small roofs can make a difference. This helps the environment and thus preserves places like Venice and many other UN heritage cites whose very existences are threatened by climate change.

The world's first Alpha installation near Venice is a milestone for the whole solar industry. The REC Alpha Series offers the world's highest power in a 60-cell format of up to 380 watt-peak representing 217 watts per m2, producing over 20% more energy than conventional panels. Through its innovative cell technology and patented panel design, the Alpha is helping homeowners drastically reduce their power bills, save money and thus increase their energy autonomy. It provides excellent performance in all climate conditions making it the perfect choice also for regions with high temperatures. REC Alpha Series' industry-leading warranty guarantees 92% nameplate power output even after 25 years of electricity generation, giving owners peace of mind that the panels will maintain their high performance for decades. Its environmental endurance certifications were completed in August ensuring exceptional performance and durability.

Following their launch at the Intersolar Europe exhibition in May of 2019, the very first REC Alpha modules were delivered in June 2019 to distributors with installations beginning in July. REC Group's CEO, Steve O'Neil, said: "We are very proud and excited to get our Alpha solar modules on roofs all over the globe. The world's first installation in Italy marks an important milestone as Alpha means more power in less space for everyone. The future of solar energy has arrived, delivering significant energy savings for homeowners and businesses through innovative technology and elegant design. We look forward to empowering households, businesses, schools and communities all around the world – and further helping to save beautiful but endangered places like Venice."

REC's long-standing reputation as a front-running innovator in the field of photovoltaics makes it the preferred partner of many installers across the globe. This first installation was conducted in partnership with REC Group's Italian distributor BayWa r.e.

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

