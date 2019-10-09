Neuroleap raises funding from Rajashree Birla, Sminu Jindal

Neuroleap, a city-based neuroscience startup on Wednesday said Rajashree Birla and Sminu Jindal have invested an undisclosed amount as angel funding. The start-up did not reveal the stakes held by the two new investors or any details on valuation.

Birla is the chairperson for Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, while Jindal is the managing director of Jindal SAW. The company founded by Kumaar Bagrodia uses technology to understand brain activity and help it perform at optimum potential in a non-invasive manner without using any medication and with zero side effects, the statement said.

It operates two centers, one each in the city and another in New Delhi, where it has "delivered brain enhancement for various areas like attention, executive function, calmness, sleep, memory and emotional health for people", it said. "It is indeed cutting edge...I believe Neuroleap will help fill in the void, provide relief pan India," Birla was quoted as saying.

Jindal said Bagrodia is "steadily building the future of mental health and wellness in India. I'm happy to invest in the venture which is leveraging innovative technology". Bagrodia said the investments by the two individuals hailing from well-known industrial families will help the company grow its presence across the country..

