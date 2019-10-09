International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

RBI rejects proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Fin

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:23 IST
RBI rejects proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Fin

Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday rejected the proposed merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance. "...this is to inform that RBI vide their letter dated October 9, 2019, informed that the application for voluntary amalgamation of lndiabulls Housing Finance Limited and lndiabulls Commercial Credit Limited with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) cannot be approved," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank had sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 7, 2019. Last month, the bank was placed under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) due to high level of bad loans, lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and negative return on assets for two consecutive years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019