Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation decreased to 4.8% in September from 7.5% in August, the official statistics agency CAMPAS said on Thursday.

Egypt is approaching the end of an IMF-backed economic reform program that during 2017 saw the annual inflation rate rise to 33%. The country hiked domestic fuel prices in July as part of the terms of the agreement.

