Yes Bank announces two key appointments to augment operations

Private lender Yes Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Anita Pai as Chief Operating Officer and Jasneet Bachal as Chief Marketing Officer. Pai will lead the bank-wide operations and service delivery at a time when the lender is looking to raise capital to help fund growth and improve asset quality. She brings over 29 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector across retail and corporate operations, ATM and branch banking service, customer service and service quality.

Yes Bank said in a statement that Pai will be responsible for establishing a nimble operations set up, backed with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver superior customer experience. Bachal has over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing and developing solutions for different market segments across banking and media industries. She will be responsible for the overall marketing function and drive the brand, retail, corporate marketing and corporate communication strategy of the bank.

In her last role, Jasneet was the Head of Marketing, Products and e-Insurance at Kotak Life Insurance. Prior to that, she was with Kotak Mahindra Bank for over 11 years. Recently, Yes Bank's Senior Group President and Chief Financial Officer Rajat Monga quit from his positions. The private lender's stock has lost about 80 per cent this financial year. However, its management says the decline does not reflect the bank's fundamentals.

Yes Bank is India's fourth largest private sector bank with presence across all 28 states and 9 union territories. (ANI)

