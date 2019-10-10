Citroën partners Kotak Mahindra Prime for auto finance in India

French carmaker Citroën on Thursday said it has tied up with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd (KMPL) to offer auto finance in India. The partnership with KMPL will offer innovative finance solutions and value added products to customers and customised credit solutions to dealers in India, the company, which is a part of the auto conglomerate Groupe PSA, said.

The company is gearing up for its first launch in India with flagship vehicle Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in 2020. "Auto finance is a big enabler for customers to buy cars in India, hence, we consider this as critical to reach out to the prominent financial institutes like KMPL to offer new-age finance solutions by supporting future customers to own their dream Citroën cars and dealers to have seamless access to customised credit solutions," Citroën India Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Roland Bouchara said in a statement.

This tie-up, in addition to the earlier agreements signed with Axis Bank and ALD, will provide Citroën India customers with wide array of finance options, making their experience more rewarding, the company added. Bouchara said Citroën is continuously looking for new collaborations that will deliver best ownership experience to its future customers and dealer partners.

