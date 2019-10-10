Vahdam Teas raises Rs 75cr led by Sixth Sense Ventures

Homegrown premium tea brand Vahdam Teas on Thursday said it has raised Rs 75 crore in a funding round led by consumer-focused venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures. The series C funding round also saw participation from a cluster of family offices and high net worth individuals including Mankind Group family office, Infosys co-founder S Gopalkrishnan, SAR Group family office, Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah, Urmin Group family office and others.

Besides, existing investor Fireside Ventures also participated in the current round. With this, the total funding raised by the company till date is over Rs 110 crore.

"With the current fundraising, we aim to further penetrate key markets like the US and Europe, invest heavily in R&D, launch innovative products and further strengthen our management team. We are excited to take the brand to the next level of growth with this round," Vahdam Teas founder and CEO Bala Sarda told PTI. He added that the funds will also be utilised to strengthen the brand's presence in the domestic market as well as Middle East and South East Asian countries.

"Currently, about 90 per cent of our revenue comes from the US and Europe. Over the next 18 months, we will expand our presence in India and markets like South Asia and the UAE. India should account for 20-30 per cent of our revenues," he said. Sarda, however, declined to comment on the company's revenues and the valuation post the funding.

Vahdam Teas was founded in 2015 by Sarda, who is a fourth-generation tea entrepreneur. The company has direct sourcing from tea estates across India and has local distribution in key markets like the US.

