DealShare raises USD 11 mn funding from Matrix Partners India, others

Social commerce start-up DealShare on Thursday said it has raised USD 11 million (about Rs 78 crore) funding led by Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital. The funding across series A and seed rounds also saw participation from partners of DST Global, Omidyar Network India and few leading angel investors, a statement said.

The start-up, which sells grocery and household essential products, commenced operations in September last year and focuses on middle and lower income population in non-metro cities. It currently serves over 3 lakh customers in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur and Nagaur.

The company is also planning to expand its footprint to Maharashtra by the end of this month, it added. "The latest funding will also give us the impetus to strengthen our asset-light, low-cost and highly efficient logistics model. We plan to strengthen and leverage the local economy and entrepreneurs through our flagship programs such as DealShare Dost (last-mile supply chain) and DealShare Dukaan (O2O store model)," DealShare CEO and Head of Technology Vineet Rao said.

