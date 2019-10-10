IIM Udaipur partners Quikr to provide digital business exposure to students

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with classified business platform Quikr to empower and equip its students with knowledge of digital business. The company will bring industry exposure to students participating in IIMU's newly launched one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) course, the institute said in a release.

"Quikr will participate in student mentorship by conducting knowledge-based workshops on trending digital technologies, providing inputs to the curriculum structure from time-to-time and giving access to Quikr case studies and research material to hone their skill sets," it said. It will also provide short-term projects to IIMU students in order to expose them to real-world challenges in digital world.

