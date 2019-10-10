Paytm signs pact with UPSRTC for bus ticket booking

Digital payments firm Paytm on Friday said its customers can now book tickets of Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation across 400 routes. One97 Communications Limited, which owns Paytm, has partnered with Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to offer online bus ticket booking service.

"We are happy to enable the UPSRTC bus services on our platform to help provide a seamless and convenient bus ticket booking experience for bus travellers. Users can now easily book tickets for the state-run bus service for travel within Uttar Pradesh and to the neighbouring states on the Paytm app and website," Abhishek Rajan, Senior Vice President - Paytm said in a statement. The agreement will facilitate ticket bookings of UPSRTC fleets like Janta, Mini, ordinary, Shatabdi AC, Pink Express, Janrath AC service with free wifi, sleeper, volvo etc.

With this agreement, Paytm now has bus services of 9 state road transport corporations on its platform including that of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orrisa, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and others.

