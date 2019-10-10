AirAsia India to connect Goa, Chennai with Mumbai from Oct 27

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India announced on Thursday launching of its flight services to Goa and Chennai from Mumbai, starting October 27 besides scaling up of operations on the trunk Delhi-Mumbai route. The increase in frequency between Mumbai-New Delhi to four times daily will also enable passengers to travel to Chandigarh and Srinagar via New Delhi without change of aircraft, the airline said in a release.

"We recently set up Mumbai as our fourth hub and have now increased frequency to Delhi from the city to four times daily. We have also introduced direct flights to Goa and Chennai from Mumbai," said Sanjay Kumar, chief operating officer, AirAsia India. Mumbai is an important market for the airline considering the growing passenger traffic and with the addition of these routes, it is looking forward to building a strong link between Mumbai and the other parts of the country, he added.

AirAsia India currently operates flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The airline had recently announced flights from Agartala to destinations like Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata and New Delhi, starting October 20.

AirAsia India currently has a fleet of 22 aircraft covering 20 destinations pan-India..

