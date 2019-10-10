International Development News
Development News Edition
Deutsche Bank tells court it doesn't hold Trump's tax returns

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 10-10-2019 20:45 IST
Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that it does not hold copies of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday. Trump has appealed against the release by the German lender of banking records related to himself and his family which have been subpoenaed by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee and U.S. House Intelligence Committee.

In a letter to the court, Deutsche said that the only tax returns it has for individuals or entities named in the subpoenas are not those of the president, the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
