India to be among fastest growing mkts, expect upto 40% growth in FY20: Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, which provides solutions for big data and analytics, internet of things (IoT) and cloud applications, is hopeful of clocking 35-40 per cent revenue growth this fiscal in India which is expected to be one of its fastest-growing markets, a company official said. Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi, is sensing good "market opportunities" emerging from digital transformation in India from banking and financial sectors besides several government initiatives for digitisation.

The company is also setting up a centre for global delivery in India as role of Hitachi Vantara India is expanding, where earlier it did not play a big role. "Overall operation of India business, I think, this year should end up growing around 35 to 40 per cent of the previous year,” Hitachi Vantara VP and General Manager, India Hemant Tiwari told PTI.

He further said: ”From growth perspective, we (India) would be among the top 2-3 countries globally at least in this financial year (for Hitachi Vantara)... It would be the fastest in the APAC region for sure.” Although Tiwari did not share any revenue figures but said Hitachi Vantara has around 7 to 8 per cent share in the data storage market.

"We have growth in FSI (Financial Service Industry) segment and banking is very strong for us in India. We have significant opportunities in government projects,” he added. The company has also witnessed “significant” improvement in its Pentaho business from last two years, which is in the field of data analytics and data integration business.

"Last year, we grew that business by 100 per cent and we would grow 200 per cent this year and we see it growing into three digits for next 2-3 years," Tiwari added. The company had good growth earlier but in the last few years, the growth was slow due to various reasons and has started picking up again.

"We have good market opportunities. We are low on share and big headroom to grow in the market,” he said adding “everyone has to transform their business models and operations and the government's own initiative is also driving different kinds of projects in the country as well". Digitisation of essential services such as healthcare delivery, education has a very direct impact on social innovations, which is the vision for Hitachi.

“Our social innovation story fits well in the Indian context,” he said adding that besides smart cities, there are several opportunities coming from improvement of cities and civic infrastructure. “These are the key focus area for us,” he said. Hitachi Vantara is working with sister companies as Hitachi MGRM, Hitachi Microclinic, Hitachi Payment Services and other units to address the requirements.

However, he also added that India is a very competitive market. It is competing with companies like Dell, HP, Netapp in data storage market. Hitachi Vantara was formed in 2017 after merging the operation of three entities -- Hitachi Data Systems, Hitachi Insight Group and Pentaho.

Hitachi Vantara has on Wednesday also announced major updates to its portfolio of products, solutions and services. It has announced to expand its IoT and data services platform 'Lumada' aiming to work with customers from across industries in analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and new digital business models.

Hitachi Vantara is now taking Lumada’s capabilities beyond the internet of things (IoT) for enterprise and industrial customers to address the common data challenges faced by them. As part of that Hitachi Vantara has now started to offer Lumada Data Services and Lumada Data Lake Enable Data-Driven Innovation, which would help the customers in any industry.

Besides, a new Lumada Edge Intelligence would help its partners to simplify Edge-to-Cloud Data Management for their commercial and industrial operations. Commenting on the development Hitachi Vantara chief product and strategy officer Brad Surak said: “With this announcement, Hitachi is expanding Lumada to address the modern requirements of collaborative data management for the AI era.”

The company also announced that it has also expanded and enhanced capabilities for Hitachi Vantara cloud services. This is the first major announcement of the newly formed cloud services portfolio that includes cloud migration services, application modernisation services, operations managed services, consulting services and Hitachi Enterprise Cloud (HEC), the company said.

According to Hitachi Ltd CEO Toshiaki Higashihara Lumada portfolio for IoT and data operations solutions serves as the engine to achieve the company's goal of "powering good”. "We have aligned our business to increase social innovation through key five areas - mobile solutions, smart life, industry solutions, energy solutions and IT,” said Higashihara here while outlining the innovation vision at IT firm's annual conference Hitachi Next.

Besides, the company also introduced Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series, which is the world’s fastest enterprise-class storage array. This is the next generation storage and infrastructure foundation and comes along with the new Hitachi Ops Center management software and updated Hitachi Storage Virtualisation Operating System, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)