ITI, IESA sign pact to set up ESDM ecosystem in the country

State-run ITI Limited has signed an agreement with industry body IESA to set up electronics system design and manufacturing ecosystem in the country with special focus on telecom and allied smart electronics domains. The infrastructure to support the establishment of ecosystem will include setting up of 5G village, assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) line and a deep technology and intelligent electronics park, ITI and IESA said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"ITI has a long legacy for telecom equipment manufacturing in India. This initiative not only opens the door for small and medium enterprises but also enables them to reach out to global market for their indigenous electronic products," ITI Limited Chairman and Managing Director R M Agarwal said. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), ITI will provide its infrastructure to manufacture electronic products with special focus on telecom and allied smart electronic products.

The MoU envisages setting up of infrastructure to enable ITI develop intelligent electronics ecosystem in the country inclusive of product design, development and manufacturing with a focus not limited to areas such as telecom, internet of things, smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart agriculture and others. The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) will be the exclusive knowledge and transformation partner for unlocking value of in-house knowledge, technologies, expertise and of spareable, de-licensed, large physical infrastructure of ITI.

The initiative will facilitate small and medium enterprises and start-ups to utilise ITI's existing infrastructure for prototyping, testing and certification purpose, the statement said. "One of the flagship activities under the MoU is to create a first of its kind 5G Village at ITI premise that will focus on design, development, prototyping, testing and manufacturing of 5G related and enabled equipment, devices, solutions for needs of the country," the statement said.

