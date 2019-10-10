WCD to develop Poshan-atlas to map crops, foodgrains to tackle malnutrition

The Women and Child Development Ministry would develop a 'Poshan-atlas' to map crops and foodgrains grown in different regions of the country in a bid to tackle malnutrition by promoting regional cropping patterns and embracing local food that are rich in protein, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said. Chairing the fifth National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges, Irani said a humane solution has to be developed to tackle the menace of malnutrition in India and for this, the economic benefits of investing in nutrition has to be highlighted and propagated.

Irani said the ministry, along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Deendayal Research Institute, is developing the Poshan atlas. It was also decided in the meeting that a national advisory panel for agri-nutrition will be set up, an official statement said, but no further details of it were given.

Irani, according to the statement, suggested that to acknowledge the unsung heroes of the POSHAN Abhiyaan, who work tirelessly and selflessly for the cause of nutrition like the Anganwadi and ASHA workers, a system of ranking of states on health and nutritional parameters may be developed and for this, the NITI Aayog may develop a framework for the states to rank districts. Irani also suggested that the process of ranking may involve citizens and civil society.

During the meeting of the Council, presentations were made by WCD Ministry, NITI Aayog and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on implementation of the POSHAN Abhiyaan by the states. Discussions took place in detail about the challenges being faced in aspirational districts and in the states that are lagging behind.

"The need for capacity building and improving the quality of health workers has to take place on war footing so that all Anganwadi workers may be trained in the use of smartphone and other tools to upload the data on the dashboard successfully," the statement said. The WCD Ministry placed before the Council the report of the POSHAN Maah observed in September 2019.

"22 lakh programmes were held and 3.66 crore activities were organised in different parts of the country. Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHSND) programmes were also organised in 7.86 lakh places," the statement said. For the success of POSHAN Maah, Irani visited nine states, met 11 chief ministers and governors, along with officials of the NITI Aayog and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and appealed to them to participate and support the POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Irani also wrote letters to Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, district panchayat presidents and city mayors appealing to them to whole heartedly be a part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan, the statement said. The WCD Ministry also held a workshop to guide the states for POSHAN Abhiyaan. Regular reviews were held with the State Government officials.

