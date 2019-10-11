Apex Professional University (APU) Proudly Launches State Level Seminar to Address Challenges Faced by The Teachers in Future Scenario

Apex Professional University (APU), an organization drawn from the ancient principles of Vedic Science is proud to launch state level seminar on the core issues relating to the 'Challenges of Teacher Education In Future Scenario' on Oct 19, 2019. This event will be held in the picturesque locality of Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the smart city of the North East. The event is going to be chaired by Dr. (Major) Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, APU. This event is definitely going to set the eyeballs rolling among the seven sisters of the northeastern part of India.

The Hon'ble Founder and Chancellor of APU, Acharya Dhanwant Singh, a multi-talented personality will start the proceedings by lighting the lamp. According to Acharya Dhanwant Singh, "Our Institution is concentrating on the research relating to Indian Knowledge Systems, Architectural Systems, Indian sciences, and the thinking patterns. We want to prepare the students for the next twenty years so that they can become successful global entrepreneurs." The principal of District Institute of Education and Training, Pasighat, Shri Biren Dutta, will be the Chief Guest and grace the occasion of paramount importance. He has valuable experience about teaching students for many years so he would like to share his valuable experience as a teacher and scholar with a broader audience.

The seminar sessions will be delivered by prominent delegates, having outstanding experience in the field of education like Shri Rajesh Kumar, Principal, KV Pasighat; Dr. Sony Dupat, Assistant Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat; Mr. Tony Janoh, Assistant Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Dr. G. Manjunath, Associate Professor, Director of Academics and Accreditation, Head, School of Education, APU, Pasighat.

The seminar will be a milestone in fostering valuable relationships between the teachers and the students. One will able to overcome various hurdles of teaching and make it the most sought after profession. It will also be an ideal platform to exchange valuable information for the growth and development of society.

