Lead futures up on spot demand

Lead prices traded higher by 15 paise to Rs 156.50 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants built up fresh positions driven by a pick-up in demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October edged higher by 15 paise, or 0.10 percent, to Rs 156.50 per kg in a business volume of 857 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.

