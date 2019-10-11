International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran says attacked oil tanker still in Red Sea, will change route - ISNA

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:31 IST
Iran says attacked oil tanker still in Red Sea, will change route - ISNA

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran said it will change the route of its Sabiti oil tanker after the vessel was attacked by two missiles in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported.

"It is still in the Red Sea but its route will change ... No help was offered to assist by any country," an official from the National Iranian Tanker Company said, according to ISNA.

Also Read: UPDATE 8-Iran demands U.S. 'pay more' for a wider deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019