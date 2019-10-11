International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:32 IST
Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

Image Credit: Flickr

Guar seed prices rose by Rs 6 to Rs 3,834 per 10 quintals in futures trade Friday as participants built their positions driven by a firm trend in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for October increased by Rs 6, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 3,834 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 5,630 lots.

For November contracts, guar seed futures gained marginally by 50 paise, or 0.01 percent to Rs 3,888 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 75,870 lots. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market amid thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to a rise in prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019