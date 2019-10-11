ANCON, HMDA set up Logistic Park at Hyderabad Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI): ANCON Group on Friday announced the launch of the city's first Logistics park at Bonguluru here under Public Private Partnership mode with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. The HMDA ANCON Logistics Park was inaugurated by K T Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries.

The Park comes with modern warehousing facilities and amenities to streamline the logistics operations and propel the growth of the sector, a press release from the city based infrastructure company said. The first phase of Grade-A warehouse spans 1.2 lakh square feet with 1.2-meter-high plinth and multiple docking yards on all sides for efficient loading and unloading and cross-docking operations.

Rao said the state government has a strong focus on developing Hyderabad as the logistics hub of the country with multiple parks becoming operational in the coming years. HMDA is planning the logistic parks by designing and constructing these along the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad to enable a De-congestion of freight traffic, he said.

"The logistic parks would also support the industry in the region by providing world-class storage and handling facility to store and distribute their goods. We are excited to see the fast movement in this space with our first PPP model Logistics park, HMDA ANCON Logistics Park, becoming operational within 24 months," Rao said.

The park would create employment for around 800 people directly and 1,500 indirectly, he added.PTI GDK APR APR APR.

