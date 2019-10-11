Oracle opens Gen 2 data centres in Mumbai

American tech major Oracle on Friday opened two cloud regions in the financial capital and announced to have one more in Hyderabad early next year. The move is a part of the company's plans to have 20 new 'Gen 2 cloud datacentres' by 2020, where it is targeting to open in one region every 23 days over the next 15 months.

Cloud services, which rest primarily on datacentres and other specifically built solutions is a very tightly contested space in India, which is led by Amazon Web Services, while Google and Microsoft are also competing hard. "These two new cloud regions signify Oracles commitment to India, as the country looks to nearly double the size of its economy by 2025," its executive vice president Philippe Mathieu said in a company statement.

It, however, did not specify the investments which will be going in to make the presence in the country. The company statement said over 15,000 customers in India, including Federal Bank, TTK Healthcare, HARMAN Connected Services and Bajaj Electricals are using Oracle to manage their mission-critical workloads.

The company presently employs 38,000 people in India across its presence, including 10 development centres and hubs for Oracle's global support, consulting, and financial services operations, the statement said..

