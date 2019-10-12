Former IIT-M director, Intellect Design chairman honoured

Former director of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras professor M S Ananth and chairman of Intellect Design Arena Ltd Arun Jain were honoured at the Entrepreneurs Awards organised by the TiECon here recently. The awards were presented at TiECON Chennai 2019 event organised by TiE - a not-for-profit organisation which has 61 chapters across 17 countries.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Ananth for his contribution as a visionary leader of higher education in India, as a committed researcher and excellence in basic research in chemical engineering. Arun Jain was presented with the 'Dronacharya Award' for his contribution to the industry as an exceptional entrepreneur.

Gautam Sarogi of Go Fashion India was awarded the Sustaining Enterprise of the year, while S G Anil Kumar of Samunnati Financial Intermediation were presented the Scale Up Enterprise of the Year. The Start Up of the year was presented to KritiLabs Technologies Pvt Ltd.

TiE Chennai president and CavinKare Chairman and Managing Director CK Ranganathan said, "I take immense pleasure in congratulating all the winners' of this year's TiECON Chennai event". "As we celebrate the 12th edition, I am certain that TiE Chennai will continue to be a significant platform for entrepreneurs to build their career", he said..

