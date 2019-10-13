Dubai launches World Logistics Passport

Dubai on Sunday launched the World Logistics Passport as part of the implementation of the first phase of the Dubai Silk Road strategy. The World Logistics Passport offers a set of unique operational and financial advantages for businesses and shipping companies by connecting government entities, including Dubai Customs and Dubai Trade, with logistics service providers like DP World and Dnata, and facilitating commercial transactions among concerned bodies in Dubai.

The passport will help boost the role of the Dubai Silk Road and enhance demand for Dubai’s products, services and integrated transportation systems. The initiative also further raises the growing role played by Dubai Customs in regional and international trade.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said that the implementation of the Dubai Silk Road strategy marks the beginning of a new phase of economic growth that will further boost Dubai's position as a global economic and business hub, powered by its exceptional connectivity and logistics services. He said that the Dubai Silk Road strategy responds to the changes in international trade by offering new state-of-the-art logistics services using the latest smart applications.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, “Dubai's sophisticated logistics services will further enhance its value offering for investors and businesses by saving time and effort and reducing their operational costs. This is a powerful tool that will eventually lead to increased revenues. We are keen to offer investors and businesses new advantages in conducting global trade." PTI CORR RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)