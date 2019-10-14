Cottonseed oil cake futures ease on muted demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 1.5 at Rs 2,167.5 per quintal in futures trade on Monday as participants reduced their bets amid weak trend at the spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend at the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December fell by Rs 1.5, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 2,167.5 per quintal in an open interest of 49,950 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January next year went down by Rs 2, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 2,100 per quintal in 19,680 lots.

