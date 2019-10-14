Ryan International Group of Schools Receive India's Most Respected Brand Award 2019

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan International Group of Schools received India's Most Respected Brand Award 2019 at the Education World India School Ranking Awards 2019-20. Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group, received the award in a glittering ceremony held at New Delhi recently. The Ryan group has yet another reason to celebrate as five of their schools namely Ryan Global School, Andheri & Ryan International Schools in Malad, Greater Noida, Vasant Kunj and Rohini were given special Jury Awards on the same platform. Also, 18 schools of the Group in India were awarded for being in the Top 10 category in their respective state and cities. Overall, about 72 schools of the group have featured in this survey conducted by Education World magazine in association with C Fore, Delhi. It was indeed a proud moment to have received these prestigious awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, MD, Ryan Group said, "First and foremost, we thank our Lord Jesus Christ who has empowered and enabled us to provide value-based education throughout the country. Along with Dr. A. F. Pinto, I am grateful to the team of Education World for recognizing the contribution made by Ryan Group in the segment of education through this India's Most Respected Brand Award. The Ryan Group is totally dedicated to the well-being of thousands of children in all our schools. We are grateful to all our stakeholders - parents, staff, students and well wishers for their support and cooperation. Recognitions and awards only help us reflect on our journey and the vision and mission we continue to live by."

Over the years, Ryan Group of Schools has distinguished itself by its focus on academic excellence and all-round development. This is a huge achievement for the Group, and is a testimony to the high standard to which the group holds itself. The Ryan Group, which began its journey nearly four decades ago, has been establishing new standards in education, which have always been appreciated by parents, who have placed their trust in Ryan leadership and have entrusted their wards under their care. The Ryan Group continues its noble endeavour to make education equitable, engaging and meaningful for children across the country.

About Ryan International Group of Institutions:

Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman and Mrs. Grace Pinto, Managing Director. With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 137 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development'. The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern learning tools and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

