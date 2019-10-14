TECNO Mobile kicks off #CAMON12#CtheWorld Best Photography Campaign

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (TECNO-Mobile.com) first launched the new smartphones CAMON 12 series with an upgraded camera in Africa last month and kicked off #CAMON12#CtheWorld Best Photography Campaign. The best photographic work will win the opportunity to be in National Geographic, the most leading influence and authority magazine in global photography.

In a little less than one month, more than 5000 photography lovers from over 15 countries join this campaign and nearly 20,000 likes obtained. This figure is expected to increase dramatically due to many other countries will launch the CAMON 12 series soon afterward in October. Up to now, the campaign attracted a large number of professional photographers from different countries to join this activity and share their experience of using CAMON 12 for photography, covering around 264,000 followers and with nearly 10,000 deep engagement.

Rich Allela, for example, winner of six national professional photography competitions, was ever a footwear designer and started his journey in photography with a mobile phone. CAMON 12 becomes his new photography device once launched because of its AI camera which picks different scenes well and allows for creative shooting using the bokeh and macro features as well as the wide-angle camera which enables the user to capture a lot of detail in tight spaces. To him, photography represents a form of freedom to express self and explore the world. He joined the campaign immediately with the passion for photography and wish his followers enjoy the fun of mobile photography with him.

