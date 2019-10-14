Siemens Gamesa to develop 250 MW wind power project in Egypt

Siemens Gamesa on Monday said it has bagged a contract from Lekela Power to develop 250 MW wind power project in Egypt. Under the contract, Siemens Gamesa will install 96 SG 2.6-114 turbines through a turnkey EPC contract and will provide long term maintenance through a 15-year service agreement.

The first wind turbines will be delivered in mid-2020 and the project is set to be fully operational in 2021. ********************************** JSW Ventures appoints Sachin Tagra as Partner *JSW Ventures, the private equity venture capital initiative of USD 14 billion JSW Group, on Monday said it has appointed Sachin Tagra as Partner.

Tagra, appointment precedes the JSW Venture's plan to mark the first close of their second fund by end of this year. He joins JSW Ventures from Network18 Group where he was heading the venture investment division Capital18.

*********************************** EaseMyTrip join hands with Malaysia Tourism Board *Online Travel Aggregators EaseMyTrip.com on Monday announced its partnership with Malaysia Tourism Board to promote the destination amongst Indian tourists and offer customised tour packages for Malaysia. India is amongst the top 10 countries for Malaysia in terms of tourists.

"It is indeed a great opportunity to associate with EaseMyTrip with an aim to boost tourism in an unexplored destination like Sabah," said Sulaiman Bin Suip, Director, Tourism Malaysia..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)