Gujarat exempts 3 industries from taking prior NA clearance

The Gujarat government on Monday exemptedInformation Technology/IT-enabled services (ITeS), logistics and mining industry from taking prior non- agricultural (NA) clearance to start their business as these sectors have been given 'bonafide industries' status. The move will attract more investment, create jobs and improve ease of doing business in Gujarat, said Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel.

The decision to consider these three sectors as 'bonafide industries' has been taken to attract more investment in them and create new employment opportunities by reducing the hassles of converting an agricultural land into a NA one to start their business after buying that land, said Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel. "If the land is planned to be used for bonafide industrial purpose, the investor need not require to get prior NA clearance from the district collector.

"Investors of IT/ITeS, logistics and mining sectors can start their business by obtaining a deemed NA clearance withing 30 days of starting the business. There is no need for any prior approval," Patel told reporters here. "This is an important step by us towards ease of doing business," he added..

