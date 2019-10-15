HUL rises 2 pc after Q2 earnings

The scrip of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday advanced about 2 percent after the company reported a 21.18 percent rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended on September 30. It rose by 1.89 percent to Rs 2,052.90 on the BSE; while on the NSE, it jumped 1.93 percent to Rs 2,053.20.

HUL on Monday posted a 21.18 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,848 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, mainly driven by home care, beauty, and personal care verticals. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,525 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,708 crore as against Rs 9,138 crore for the same period year ago.

