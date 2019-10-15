Nuclear Days 2019 - French Nuclear Industry to Intensify its Operations in Indian Market

MUMBAI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last 12 years, Business France, national agency for the international development of the French economy, has been supporting French experts in the nuclear sector of the Indian market in close partnership with EDF, the GIFEN (Groupement des industriels français de l'énergie nucléaire) and the French Embassy in India. This year, 29 French companies will be present in India from 16 to 23 October 2019.

The French delegation will be involved in two separate events:

A 4-day roadshow during which 5 French companies will present their businesses at meetings with representatives of Indian EPCs in the nuclear sector: Larsen & Toubro in Vadodara on 16 October, Tata Consulting Engineers, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd in Mumbai on 17 October, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd in Bhopal on 18 October and technical managers from the Kudankulam power plant on 19 October

An Indo-French nuclear seminar plus BtoB meetings at which members of the French delegation make themselves known or strengthen their relations with representatives of Indian companies (Mumbai, from 21 to 23 October) India, the fastest growing country among the G20 countries today, faces the need to rapidly increase its electricity production capacity in order to supply its industry with energy. Between 2015 and 2035, production is expected to increase by 112%, in a context where India has already begun its energy transition.

New projects (9 new reactors - 6 indigenous PHWRs, 1 FBR and 2 VVER) were confirmed in 2017, demonstrating the current government's desire to increase the weight of nuclear energy in the mix. 24 other projects are also in advanced discussions. With regards to the Jaitapur project, negotiations on the sale of 6 EPRs by EDF, which are to be built on the Jaitapur site, are continuing apace and the Indian and French governments share the desire to reach a commercial agreement.

Hence there are numerous opportunities for co-operation with Indian industry in this favorable context.

The French nuclear industry : a major part of it's industrial sector

France controls each stage of nuclear power production, from fuel extraction to reprocessing. Nuclear power, which employs 220,000 professionals, spread throughout more than 2,600 companies (operators, major groups, SMEs, ETIs, start-ups), is one of the main industrial sectors in France.

Internationally recognized expertise

France is involved in several power plant construction projects around the world, with its EPR reactors (capacity of approximately 1,600 MWe), particularly in Finland, China, the United Kingdom and soon India. It has world leaders in all segments of the sector, as well as a network of dynamic international SMEs and large enterprises, that benefit from the experience acquired in the national market. The French international operators in the sector include: - EDF, Framatome, Orano, Engie and its subsidiaries, Apave, Bureau Veritas, Assystem, Egis, GE Alstom, Nuvia, Onet, etc. The nuclear sector exports €6 billion worth of goods and services each year and has a surplus balance of around €5 billion.

Known for its expertise, technical knowledge and its safety records around the world, France intends, to pursue the co-operation instituted with the main Indian contractors and industrial operators through the Nuclear Days 2019.

Composition of the French delegation:

ACCENTURE, APAVE, ASSYSTEM, AXIMA, BAUMERT, BOCCARD, CAMFIL, CAPGEMINI EDF, EGIS, EKIUM, EMERSON PROCESS, ESI, FAYAT LIFTING, FUJI ELECTRIC FRANCE, GIFEN, I2EN, LATTY, MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, NUVIA, ONET TECHNOLOGIES, ORANO TN INTERNATIONAL, PRINCIPIA, REEL, SAIB CONNECTIQUE, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC , SITES, SPX, TRACTEBEL, VALLOUREC, VELAN

About Business France:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, as well as runs the VIE international internship program. For further information, please visit: www.businessfrance.fr PWR

