Ameyo Integrates With Freshworks to Simplify Customer Journey

GURGAON, India, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameyo, a leading omnichannel contact center software, today, announced its latest integration with California-based customer engagement software company Freshworks Inc. Integration with Freshdesk, the customer support helpdesk software from Freshworks, will allow Ameyo users to efficiently use its strong omni channel capabilities to empower customer support agents to have contextual conversations. This will help organizations gain an edge in delivering personalised customer experience.

Delivering personalized, consistent and contextual customer support is the key differentiator among brands today. With combined synergies of Ameyo and Freshworks, brands can create winning experiences for both employees and customers. The integration quickly serves up useful information to customer support agents so they can be more efficient. They are equipped with the caller's information and previous interaction history allowing them to customize their conversation and deliver a better experience, increasing customer satisfaction. They can easily manage inbound and outbound calls, transfer calls with ticket context, log all call activity data as call dispositions, call recordings and seamlessly create and update tickets inside Freshdesk.

"Ameyo provides rich functionality for businesses to get more from Freshworks' customer engagement software. Support agents using Ameyo for calls can now make use of Freshworks to get context of any interaction and have more meaningful conversations with customers to keep them for life," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnership at Freshworks.

Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder at Ameyo added, "We have seen a lot of time being spent in deployments on integrations, which is sometimes a deterrent in CX projects. With Freshworks' Freshdesk powerful out-of-the-box integration, Ameyo now reduces the time to deploy and enables Freshworks users to quickly access an enterprise-grade contact center complete with out of the box features."

About Ameyo

Ameyo (www.ameyo.com) is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for implementation on-cloud,on-premise, as hybrid and has pre-built integrations with major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat & social media such as Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997505/Ameyo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)