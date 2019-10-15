WebEngage Concludes 3rd Edition of Flagship Marketing Conference EngageMint in Dubai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

Marketing Automation platform WebEngage recently concluded the third edition of its hugely popular marketing conference, EngageMint in Dubai.

On September 25th, around 150 marketing professionals from 40 industries gathered at Grand Hyatt, Dubai for a full-day conference. It was EngageMint’s international debut, and the event met with a strongly positive response from the attendees.

The essence of EngageMint is its focus on consumer retention through effective and personalized efforts on user engagement.

EngageMint Dubai 2019 proved to be a high impact event for the attendees with highly-targeted educational sessions and ample networking sessions throughout the day.

The event received an enormous response with over 400 entries from marketing and product professionals. Being a strictly curated event, only 150 people from around 70 consumer brands were shortlisted to attend.

With a community of 1400+ marketing and product professionals across the world, EngageMint aims to grow the community to 5000+ leaders by 2020. EngageMint is also coming up with smaller chapters across the GCC & APAC regions in the coming months.

Commenting on the choice of Dubai as the location for EngageMint, Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO of WebEngage commented, “WebEngage has been growing steadily in the region, and the region is undergoing a digital renaissance. There are strong signals in the market that indicate a transition to the post-oil economy era.

Dubai is becoming a burgeoning technology hub, and its strategic location provides a thriving environment for big brands and large consumer businesses. We wanted to bring the EngageMint brand to the region and help educate marketing and product teams to supercharge their growth strategies with the power of retention marketing.”

EngageMint has been regarded as the top user engagement conference for its educational sessions and workshops. The Dubai edition boasted of a speaker portfolio of 13 industry-giants who delivered highly insightful sessions throughout the day-long event. The discussions hovered around various verticals of the business and how to craft a customer-oriented business strategy.

The event commenced with Avlesh Singh’s (Co-founder & CEO of WebEngage) keynote speech “Rise of the Nations”. Avlesh also unveiled a 30-page three-dimensional report on user engagement that highlights how the consumers interact with brands in the GCC region.

It was followed by 5 individual sessions, A panel discussion and an immersive workshop on retention marketing. Sarah Jones of Sprii.com addressed the nitty-gritty of consumer behaviors in the GCC region in a fireside chat titled, “How Did I Get Moms To Go On A Buying Sprii?, Rehlat’s Amanpreet Singh focussed on the retention marketing strategies and importance of data in his talk “Building Unified Customer Profiles & Laying The Foundations Of CDP To Achieve Campaign Personalization At Scale”.

One of the major highlights of the day was the panel discussion on “How To Drive Brand Loyalty With The Power of Hyper-Personalised Customer Experiences” among Starz Play’s Hamad Malik, Alibaba’s Sepehr Hosseini, Kitab Sawti’s Aymane Sennoussi and Albert Dias of Musafir.com. The discussion was moderated by Google’s Mobile Transformation Lead, Rajesh Bysani. Rajesh Bysani also conducted an hour-long workshop on the essentials of retention marketing.

Like the previous two editions, this year too, EngageMint had a special award segment to acknowledge the finest practitioners of retention marketing and to felicitate the top-performing WebEngage partners across the GCC region.

The event ended on a high with a musical segment titled ‘MusicMint’ featuring live music and cocktails.

EngageMint 2019 Dubai was sponsored by AWS (Title Sponsor), Kaleyra & Kenscio (Associate Sponsors).

If you couldn’t attend EngageMint this year, you can visit www.stopmarketingstartengaging.com for the session videos and information which will be live soon.

About WebEngage

WebEngage is a leading marketing automation company for B2C brands. It offers marketers advanced capabilities to supercharge customer retention with intelligent user engagement across multiple digital channels at a massive scale.

WebEngage is trusted by some of Asia’s top consumer brands such as Flipkart, Goibibo, Souq.com, Bajaj, EazyDiner, Edelweiss Tokio, etc.

