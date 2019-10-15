Whale Cloud Unveils 5G Operation Map at India Mobile Congress 2019

Whale Cloud, a subsidiary company of Alibaba Group, unveils its 5G Operation Map at this year's India Mobile Congress 2019 in Aerocity, New Delhi, from 14th to 16th October.

In the 5G era, operators will be the technical center of the whole society's digital transformation. Whale Cloud has developed the 5G Operation Map to guide CSPs to better operate the 5G network and business, speed up the returns of 5G investments, and improve core competence.

"We believe 5G development will have 3 different stages: In the first stage, telcos provide 5G connectivity services. In the second stage, telcos monetize the network for different vertical industries via network slicing. In the last stage, the business model is the platform economy, where operator could leverage their existing dynamic network, cloud computing, edge computing, AI and IT capabilities to build the ecosystem to serve the digital society." said Steven Cho, Chief Digital Consultant, Whale Cloud International.

The 5G Operation Map is designed to support operators in different stages of the 5G network deployment. The map contains four key capabilities required for successful 5G monetization:

Center of Intelligence can provide advanced data analytics and AI technology, helping operators build intelligence capability for network and business operation.

Center of Operation focuses on comprehensive 5G network management including planning, orchestration, network slicing and operation management. It also provides the API platform to open IT& Network capability to ecosystem partners.

Center of Ecology builds a digital ecosystem for various industrial customers from business onboarding, marketplace to revenue management support.

Center of Value maximizes the value of ecosystem partners, online & offline channels, and customers by using digital technologies and innovative business model.

In addition to the 5G Operation Map, Whale Cloud also presented its digital telco transformation approach Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM), case-proven AI and big-data platforms, innovative Telco New Retail and Digital Sales Channels Management solutions, and smart city solutions.

"The vital role of CSP will decide the future of 5G. Telcos need to reinvent the business and operation models, renovate the technology and platform for sustainable business development. Whale Cloud is on the same boat with operators to seize the opportunity and enable the successful transformation. The 5G Operation Map shares our 5G vision and capabilities to global operators," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International.